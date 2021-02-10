SHELTON, WA – Scott Hilburn, longtime commissioner for Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, the governing body of Mason Health, has announced his retirement. Commissioner Hilburn has served our community for more than 20 years as Mayor of Shelton and as a Hospital District commissioner for two separate service tenures, first in the 1980s and again starting in 2007.
“I am thrilled for Scott, and his wife, Karen Hilburn, as they embark upon their next journey together,” said Mason Health CEO and Public Hospital District No. 1 Superintendent Eric Moll. “I am grateful for the dedication and investment of time and support that Scott has made to our organization and community. I want to underscore that his outstanding achievements for our District have been invaluable. It is under his governance, and that of the entire Board of Hospital Commissioners, that Mason Health has risen to the highest levels of excellence and mission fulfillment.”
“It is after many of restless nights and discussions with our CEO, Eric Moll, that I have decided to resign my position as a Commissioner on the Board of Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County,” Commissioner Hilburn said. “My last day as a commissioner will be Tuesday, Feb. 9. I have been part of the Hospital’s team now for 20 years. Quite frankly, this will be a big transition for me personally.”
Commissioner Hilburn added, “The timing of this change couldn’t be better. Our staff has moved our small county hospital to one being recognized as a leader in health care in the lower Puget Sound.”
Mason Health’s patients continually comment on the quality of care they receive from our staff. Mason Health, which includes Mason General Hospital, Mason Clinic, Hoodsport Primary Care and other clinics, now provides greater access to the community through contracting with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Washington. Telemedicine services are now available to patients. Mason Health has solid provider stability. In addition to expanding its relationship with Olympia Orthopedic Associates, Mason Health now also has Urology services back in Mason County. Additionally, Mason General Hospital has added a Transitional Care program for patients who need to continue their care at the Hospital, and Mason Health has significantly expanded its behavioral health services.
“We have great nursing and leadership teams across the organization and providers that only want the best for every one of their patients,” Hilburn continued. “I’ve never worked with such a dedicated group of people before. It’s a tribute back to CEO Eric Moll, who knits all this together. Thanks to you Eric for your dedication to PHD No. 1, and to my fellow commissioners, Gayle Weston and Don Wilson. We made a good team and you will continue to do great things for our community and patients. It is truly a new day for Mason Health.”
“Commissioner Scott Hilburn has dedicated untold time, advice and resources to Mason Health for over 20 years,” Commissioner Wilson said. “He is devoted to seeking health care solutions for our patients and community. His efforts led Mason General Hospital to become an outstanding Critical Access Hospital, with a stellar reputation in the state of Washington. Scott’s interests focused on providing the best health care for the people of Mason County. It has been my great pleasure to serve with him and have his friendship for the last 10 years. Scott will be greatly missed on the board and the many committees on which he served. I am confident that he will use his energy and time to continue making our community a better place.”
Commissioner Gayle Weston, President of the Board, said, “I appreciate Commissioner Hilburn for all of his years of dedication and service to our patients and community. He has been an outstanding champion of Mason Health’s mission of United Community, Empowered People, Exceptional Health. His leadership is a fine example of how the Board of Commissioners can make a difference in the overall health of our community. He has been a great role model for me and other leaders in Mason County and the region.”
“The Washington State Hospital Association has long benefited from the wisdom and work of Scott Hilburn,” said Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association. “His long-time service on our Hospital Governing Boards Committee and his advocacy in Olympia and Washington, D.C., on behalf of rural hospitals leave a lasting mark on health care in Washington State. I want to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Scott for all he has done.”
“Scott leaves a legacy of good governance that extends far beyond his service to Mason Health,” said Beth Zborowski, Senior Vice President of Member Engagement at the State Hospital Association. “Scott was instrumental in the development of a statewide curriculum for hospital governing boards that will ensure that all hospital boards have access to the information they need to govern well. Beyond that, Scott is a delightful human being who has always been eager to lend his support and expertise wherever it is needed. He will be missed.”
The District will move forward with the appointment of retired police chief, Darrin Moody, as Commissioner Hilburn’s replacement.
“I am honored to be selected to serve as one of Mason Health’s trustees,” Moody said. “I am excited to join the District’s leadership team. I am looking forward to learning about Mason Health and serving the community from a different perspective. Scott’s involvement as a hospital board member is a terrific example of community leadership. Commissioner Hilburn leaves this as his legacy to all of us. With all of his accomplishments, coupled with his long-standing relationships and community connections, he will be a tough act to follow.”
Commissioner Weston added, “I am excited to have Darrin Moody join our team. He presents strong alignment with our District’s culture and mission. With all his accomplishment as Shelton’s Chief of Police, and his community connections, he will prove to be a valued member of our board. He is going to be a great fit for Mason Health.”
