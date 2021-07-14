SHELTON – Shelton Parks & Recreation is seeking applicants to fill two vacancies on the Shelton Arts Commission.
The Shelton Arts Commission is responsible for promoting public programs that increase awareness and interest in the arts. The Commission’s primary tasks include:
· Making recommendations to City Council on cultural and artistic projects and events
· Encouraging donations, and researching grants, that support and grow public arts and cultural programs
· Promoting the annual Empty Bowls Project and Rotating Art Gallery events at the Shelton Civic Center
“This is a fantastic volunteer opportunity to help promote public arts and cultural programs within Shelton,” said Recreation Coordinator Jordanne Krumpols.
Shelton and Mason County residents are eligible to apply. To apply, submit a letter of interest to Jordanne Krumpols, Recreation Coordinator, at jordanne.krumpols@sheltonwa.gov. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12.
City Council appoints Arts Commission members to 4-year terms. Commission meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Shelton Civic Center.