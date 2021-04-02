The Shelton School District Board of Directors has named Mr. Wyeth Jessee as the next superintendent of schools starting July 1st, 2021.
The board chose Mr. Jessee to be Shelton School District’s next leader after an extensive superintendent search process led by consultant firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC, who was hired by the board in November 2020. Preliminary interviews were held with five semi-finalists on Saturday, March 27. Three finalists were chosen to move forward in the process and had the opportunity to spend a day touring the district and meeting with specific stakeholder and community groups on March 29, 30, and 31st.
During the search process, all staff, families, and community members had an opportunity to give their feedback about each of the candidates. All of the feedback received aided the Shelton School Board in making the final decision on who would be selected as the next superintendent.
“We are very pleased to have Mr. Jessee joining the Shelton School District.” Board President Sally Karr said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge as well a passion for education and student success.”
Shelton School District’s current superintendent, Dr. Alex Apostle, will retire from the district on June 30, 2021. Mr. Jessee will assume the job as superintendent on July 1, 2021, pending successful negotiation and approval of a contract.