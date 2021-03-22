On Thursday, March 18, 2021, the Shelton School Board, in collaboration with the leadership and expertise of MacPherson & Jacobson LLC, identified five semi-finalists as part of the superintendent search process. The five semi-finalists to move forward to the next step in the search process, include:
- Mr. Jeffrey (Jeff) Broome: Mr. Broome has served in administrative leadership for 14 years, currently as the principal of Tumwater High School since 2013.
- Mrs. Chelsea Cornwall-Brady: Mrs. Cornwall-Brady has worked for the Shelton School District for over 15 years and is currently serving as the principal for Olympic Middle School.
- Dr. Louanne Decker: Dr. Decker has served 13 years in an executive cabinet position and is currently serving as the Executive Director of Principal Leadership and School Programs for Auburn School District.
- Mr. Robert (Wyeth) Jessee: Mr. Jessee has served in education for 20 years, most recently as the Chief of Schools and Continuous Improvement for Seattle Public Schools.
- Dr. Mike Stromme: Dr. Stromme has over 33 years of experience working in education and is the current Deputy Superintendent for Vancouver Public Schools.
The next step in the superintendent search process will be to publicly interview the five semi-finalists. All interviews will be conducted in a public meeting in the Performing Arts Center, located at Shelton High School: 3737 N Shelton Springs Road, Shelton, WA 98584 on Saturday, March 27.
The public is invited to attend the interviews in person, but due to current circumstances, no more than 60 individuals may attend. If you wish to attend the interviews in person, registration will be required.
Interviews will also be streamed live for those who wish not to attend in person.
Translation services will be provided both in-person and online. Registration and streaming information will be sent out shortly.
The board looks forward to meeting the semi-finalists in this public process and wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to everyone who applied.