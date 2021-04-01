OLYMPIA – March 29, 2021 – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to celebrate the spring season and Earth Day with two free days at state parks in April. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.
The first free day is Saturday, April 3 —a springtime free day. The next free day is Thursday, April 22, in honor of Earth Day.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. It is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The Discover Pass legislation provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The remaining 2021 State Parks free days are as follows:
Saturday, June 5 — National Trails Day
Saturday, June 12 – National Get Outdoors DaSunday, June 13 — Free Fishing Day
Wednesday, Aug. 25 — National Park Service Birthday
Saturday, Sept. 25 — National Public Lands Day
Thursday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
Friday, Nov. 26 — Autumn free day
The Discover Pass provides daytime access to parks. Overnight visitors in state parks are charged fees for camping and overnight accommodations. Day access is included in the overnight fee. For information about the Discover Pass, visit www.DiscoverPass.wa.gov.