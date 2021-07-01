Imagine an upcoming stroll through an Olympia park accompanied by a symphonic performance selected especially for that experience. Thanks to the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, with support from a City of Olympia Arts & Culture Organizations Grant, that experience could soon be yours!
From Mozart at Mission Creek Park to Ravel at the Rose Garden (at Priest Point Park), ten City parks will host twelve curated symphonic strolls over the coming weeks. Special signage will be installed with QR codes to connect park visitors to an audio file of a performance by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra specially selected for that trail, vista or environment.
To celebrate this musical enhancement to your park experience, a trio of Olympia Symphony Orchestra members will perform at a kick-off event on Sunday, July 11 at 4pm. Bring a chair and settle in to experience music in the great outdoors.
WHAT: Symphonic Strolls Kick-Off Event
WHERE: Priest Point Park Rose Garden, 2600 East Bay Dr. NW, Olympia
WHEN: Sunday, July 11, 4pm