Tenino, WA, March 17, 2021 - The Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce announced it has created the $20=$21 Tenino COVID-19 2021 Small Business Recovery Program to benefit area businesses, residents and visitors. Residents and Visitors can present $20 in cash to Tenino Chamber representatives and receive a $21 Wooden Scrip. The Scrip can be redeemed at Tenino Area Businesses for goods and services.
“During the Great Depression, the Tenino Chamber issued a similar wooden scrip to help support businesses. We’re taking a page from the history playbook to support our small businesses and give a benefit to our residents and visitors for their support of our community,” said Cheryl Pearce, Tenino Area Chamber President. The Chamber will issue a total of 2,021 $21 Wooden Scrip pieces. They will print them in batches of 500. The Scrip will expire on December 31, 2021. The Scrip image was designed by Tenino Graphic Artist Donna Taylor Mayo, owner Of Water, Wind and Woods.
The Chamber has partnered with the South Thurston County Historical Society (STCHS) and the Tenino Depot Museum on the program. “We are happy to work with the Chamber and print the Wooden Scrip on the same 1890’s press that was used to print the 1932 Wooden Scrip and help keep Tenino’s Wooden Money history alive,” said Loren Ackerman, STCHS President and the official printer of the scrip.
In 2020 the City of Tenino issued its own COVID-19 recovery grant program using Wooden Scrip and recently concluded the program with the last two remaining scrip pieces being requested by and sent to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. “The story of the City of Tenino issuing Wooden Scrip in 2020 was covered by many media outlets across the nation and world,” said the Mayor of Tenino, Wayne Fournier “I think it is terrific that the Chamber is now taking the next step in our story in making Tenino World Famous once again by issuing the $21 Wooden Scrip program,”
The Wooden Scrip will first officially be available for purchase at the Tenino Arts Spring Market March 19-21 in downtown Tenino at the Kodiak Room, 225 Sussex Ave W, Tenino. And starting March 19th at the Sandstone Café, 273 Sussex Ave W, Tenino, WA 98589 from 7am-2pm, O Bee Credit Union, 149 Sussex Ave W, Tenino, WA 98589 Monday-Thursday 9am-5:30pm and Friday 9am-6:00pm and the Tenino Depot Museum, 399 Park Ave W, Tenino, WA 98589 Friday-Saturday Noon-4:00pm. It will also be available for purchase on the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce website https://www.teninoacc.org starting in April 2021.