The City of Olympia’s 10-acre property at 3900 Boulevard Road will be developed to include housing, neighborhood-oriented commercial uses and connections to LBA Woods/Park. The City recently selected a preferred development partner, Romano Capital. Beginning in September, the team at Romano Capital will host a series of public engagement meetings to share their concept for the property and solicit feedback that will help shape the final plans.
In 2016, the City purchased 72 acres on Boulevard Road. This was part of the City’s ultimate commitment to preserve 130 acres of what is known as LBA Woods and Park. From the very onset of the acquisition the City has remained consistent that 10 acres of this property along Boulevard Road would be “set aside for development of multi-family housing and potentially some neighborhood-oriented commercial uses.”
The City’s aim for housing in this location is that a majority of the units be affordable for middle income families. Middle income families are those with incomes between 60-120% of area median income, which in Thurston County is currently $90,200. For a four-person family this translates to an income of roughly $54,000-$108,000 per year. Teachers, construction workers and many government workers would fall into this category. The zoning in this location allows up to 18 units per acre. Thus, the development will include about 180 rental and for sale units in a variety of styles and sizes.
In addition to meeting the needs of middle income families, the City Council set forth additional criteria for the project, including that the developer must engage with the neighborhoods in the design and development of the project, incorporate environmental sustainability, quality design, and connections to LBA Woods/Park and other amenities.
Following interviews this spring, Romano Capital was unanimously selected as the preferred development partner. Romano Capital is a development firm based out of Vancouver, WA and they presented with a team of local subcontractors that provide local expertise. The interview panel, consisting of City staff and several community members who serve on City advisory boards, liked the initial concept presented by Romano Capital because it clearly aligned with Council’s criteria and the Comprehensive Plan, in that it:
- Included a mix of housing types, including multifamily and townhomes (and potentially cottage housing), with a majority affordable to middle income workers;
- Articulated a commitment to a neighborhood commercial element along Boulevard Road;
- Incorporated green space and good connectivity throughout the development, to surrounding public amenities as well as from the surrounding neighborhood to LBA;
- Communicated a vision for environmental sustainability that included the use of solar, LED lighting, and Low Impact Development; and
- Expressed a plan to engage the community and neighborhood early in the process and more than once.
The public can view the initial concept plan presented during the interviews on the City’s website. While primary elements of this concept such as those guided by Council’s criteria and zoning will remain, some elements are likely to change based on neighborhood engagement and the land use application process.
Romano Capital plans to conduct three neighborhood meetings this Fall, prior to submitting their land use application. Meeting dates will be posted to the website and advertised soon. When the land use application is submitted later this winter, the plans will be reviewed through the City’s standard process, to include State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review and design review.
The Boulevard Road project is part of Olympia’s effort to increase the supply of affordable housing across a variety of income levels as called for in its recently adopted Housing Action Plan. Learn more about the project and watch for upcoming meeting dates at our Boulevard Road website.