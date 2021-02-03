Please join the Stormwater Strategic Initiative Lead Team (Stormwater SIL) and a host of expert speakers from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 for updates about toxics monitoring, research and emerging science in Puget Sound.
This workshop will focus on science and will address Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs) and Contaminants of Emerging Concern (CECs), among other toxic chemicals. We will be emphasizing emerging science and the discussion will address sources, pathways and impacts. The red flags raised by the science will set the stage for follow up action by agencies and collaborators.
Who is the workshop designed for?
The workshop is designed for contaminant scientists, members of the monitoring community, city and county managers, watershed groups, non-profits and anyone who is interested in the impacts of toxics on Puget Sound as a community.
You will learn about sources, pathways and impacts of a range of toxics and what it means for critters (biota) and implications for human health. The non-human and human toxics nexus will be addressed more fully in a follow-up Feb. 26 workshop (details and registration will be provided later).
The workshop will feature context for these issues by Molly Jacobs from the Lowell Center for Sustainable Production and Rhonda Kaetzel from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), part of the CDC.
The event is free, but you must register in advance.