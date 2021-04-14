Shelton, WA — Crews were dispatched at 9:14 pm to a commercial fire alarm. At 9:15 pm dispatch upgraded the fire to a confirmed commercial structure fire with flames through the roof.
Upon arrival crews took a defensive attack of a large manufacturing building. The response was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm structure fire utilizing three full-size ladder trucks. Crews were able to protect surrounding building containing the fire to the initial building. There were no injuries reported at the time of this release. The fire is under investigation.
Fire Districts #1,3,4,6,13,18, CMFE, West Mason, Thurston County’s Griffin Fire, McLane Black Lake, Olympia Fire, Lacey Fire, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and Mason County PUD 3.
Please contact Mason County Fire District 11, Chief Brandon Searles at (360) 426-1822 or via email at chief1100@mcfd11.org if you have any questions.