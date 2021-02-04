Shelton, WA – On January 1, 2021 Bradley Air Company expanded to include the team, customers, and management of ARCH Mechanical. Both are locally based, family-owned companies with decades of HVAC experience serving the Puget Sound area.
An expanded variety of residential and commercial services are now available under one roof. All the service technicians, staff, equipment, and accounts from ARCH mechanical have joined the Bradley Air team to ensure a seamless transition.
“It is extremely important to both Tom and I that a reputable, local company take over the daily operations,” says Sandy Paul, president of ARCH Mechanical. “Bradley Air shares our values. They demonstrate the same commitment to customers, professional level of expertise, and excellent company culture that our customers have come to expect. We are confident that clients will continue to receive excellent service.”
“I worked with Tom at Emerald Air in Auburn years before either of us opened our own company” says Brad McCutcheon, owner of Bradley Air Company. “Over the past several years, we provided referrals to one another frequently, confident that our customers would be treated well and have their job done correctly and efficiently. This deal makes sense for us and our customers.”
Bradley Air Company provides licensed, bonded, and insured technicians to support commercial, residential, and food service including installation, maintenance, ventilation, heating, and cooling needs.
For more information go to bradleyaircompany.com or call (360) 426-1284.