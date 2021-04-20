Park Stewardship is excited to announce a return to volunteer work parties! While some things might look different (wearing masks, not sharing tools, new Covid Safety procedures) you will be happy to know our restoration efforts only took a slight pause last Spring while staff continued working on removing invasives, mulching, trail maintenance, and more. Below is a list of upcoming work parties. Due to limiting the number of volunteers and keeping within Covid Guidelines, you must register to attend.
For all work parties, please dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes or boots that can get wet and muddy. Volunteers will wear a face covering when closer than 12 feet of anyone outside their household. Please bring a reusable water bottle. An adult must accompany youth under the age of 14 and all youth under 18 years of age must have an online waiver signed electronically by a parent/guardian. All ages are welcome to participate! Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to park and sign in.
Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ for more information & to register for volunteer work parties.
Join Us In Celebrating Earth Day All Month Long!
Grass Lake Nature Park Earth Day Volunteer Work Party
Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at 3133 14th Ave NW.
Join Park Stewardship & Water Resources staff as we continue our restoration efforts by grubbing invasive blackberry and pulling English holly. This work party celebrates Earth Day by removing non-native plants that crowd out native vegetation needed to contribute to a thriving ecosystem. Street parking available on 14th Ave NW. Meet at the gravel lot, 3133 14th Ave NW.
West Bay Park Earth Day Volunteer Work Party
Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join staff as we weed around the rotunda and grub invasive blackberry. Long pants/sleeves strongly recommended. Let's have fun while celebrating Earth Day by giving back to Budd Inlet and this beloved park. Parking is available on Rogers St. NW, then walk down Brawne Ave NW to West Bay Park.
LBA Woods Volunteer Work Party (led by park stewards)
Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Friends of LBA Woods Adopt-A-Park group is hosting a volunteer work party to continue their efforts in removing Scotch broom, Yellow archangel, and more invasive plants that threaten the beautiful habitats in LBA Woods. Meet near the large kiosk, located by the upper parking lot. 3333 Morse-Merryman Rd. SE.
Garfield Nature Trail Volunteer Work Party (led by park stewards)
Thursday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Our amazing park stewards will be hosting this work party to support their passion for creating a better home for local wildlife by removing English ivy. Meet at the trailhead, 620 Rogers St. NW. Street parking available.
18th Ave Parcel Volunteer Work Party
Friday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Join staff and stewards as we will be starting our efforts in removing invasive plant species, including Scotch broom and Himalayan blackberry at this newly acquired parcel. The plants will go to seed soon, with Scotch broom seeds able to stay dormant in the soil for up to 50 years. The parcel is located at 2803 18th Ave NE. Street parking available. Meet just inside the parcel.