April 22, 2021, Olympia, Wash. – United Way of Thurston County (UWTC) is seeking non-medical volunteers to help staff two mass vaccination sites at South Puget Sound Community College and Thurston County Fairgrounds this weekend.
Friday through Tuesday at South Puget Sound Community College, and Saturday, April 24 at the Thurston County Fairgrounds.
Volunteers are critical to our community’s vaccination effort as, together, we work to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Each individual clinic requires around 70 UWTC volunteers to run the clinic and to date, we have mobilized 1,986 volunteers (not unduplicated) at the vaccination clinics.
Former City of Olympia Manager, Steve Hall and his wife, Chris Hall have volunteered 8 and 14 times, consecutively. Chris Hall said, "What we learned after our first shift was how joyous the experience is. People are so happy! We congratulated, laughed and even cried with people as they shared their emotions about what getting a shot meant for them. Good feelings and a sense of satisfaction are what keeps us going back! We are retired and have time to volunteer. We want to be a part of helping our community with this important effort. The County and United Way staff we work with are awesome and so appreciative of the help of volunteers.”
