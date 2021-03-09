(Olympia, WA) — During this time of global pandemic, the Washington Center for the Performing Arts has been closed to the public. In a normal year over 109,500 visitors would cross the threshold of the venue to explore the land of their imagination through live performances. Of that number over 30,000 would be K-12 students attending live music, theatrical performances, or student-only educational performances, through Olympia Junior Programs and more.
To create a special experience for students, the Washington Center has created a virtual tour complete with backstage access. The tour is available on the Center’s YouTube page and is approximately 12 min in length.
Jill Barnes, Washington Center Executive Director, says, “Our regular interaction with K-12 students has left a hole in our hearts right now.” This virtual tour was inspired by North Thurston Public Schools Orchestra Director Paula Fairchild, who reached out to the Washington Center to inquire about the possibility of a virtual backstage tour. “Our staff took the idea and just ran with it,” says Barnes.
The Washington Center received assistance from Zellaby McGauly, a seventh grader who helps lead the tour. “I learned about the multiple people it takes doing each individual job to make the shows we all enjoy,” says McGauly. “I enjoyed getting to see the back/below the stage where the performers bond and prepare.” Asked if she has any advice to share with other students, she says, “My advice would be to keep trying to find a safe opportunity to do the things you enjoy even if it means not being in person.”
Fairchild, who teaches at Lacey Elementary and Salish Middle School says, “I just want students to be aware that music exists beyond their home and, eventually, beyond their classroom. There are so many opportunities for them to participate in if they just hang in there.”
Barnes invites area school districts, teachers, and students to attend the tour. Washington Center staff members may be available to live chat depending on availability. “We miss seeing students,” says Barnes. “We hope this tour provides some joy, and we can’t wait to welcome students back for live performances.”