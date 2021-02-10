The National Weather Service has forecast freezing temperatures starting today and running through the weekend. Thursday and Friday the high temperature will be near 32 degrees those days with a wind chill factor dipping down to 0 degrees.. The temperatures will remain cold through out the weekend. (see attached Weather Timeline)
A strong Fraser Outflow will pick up on Wednesday through Friday with wind gusts 35 to 55 MPH, then decreasing. This persistent strong east to northeast winds with sub freezing temperatures may result in power outages - limiting heat sources for some residents.
Tonight and Wednesday we will see some snow flurries with little accumulation. Early Thursday morning the snow will start to accumulate and we are expecting 4 to 6 inches. This snow may be dry snow with blustery winds. Day break on Friday morning will be the worst time for road conditions. Saturday we will see another significant snowfall of an additional 4 to 6 inches of wet snow. Over all for Thursday through the weekend the storms coming through we could see 8 to 12 inches of snow for the Mason County area.(see 3-day Snowfall Probabilities and Storm Total Snow map attached).
Just a reminder, the inclement weather line (ext. 678) will be updated for delays or closures of County Offices.