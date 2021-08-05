More than 35 volunteers joined together last weekend to clean up property surrounding a building on Mile Hill Road in South Kitsap purchased by Kitsap County last spring to provide a temporary emergency housing shelter. Community organizations partnered to "adopt" the property and held the work party to start on improvements to the exterior of the building, including clearing out overgrown landscaped and parking areas.
"It is gratifying to see so many people show up to help as a way support this project and the vital resources it will provide our most vulnerable community members," said Kitsap County Commissioner Charlotte Garrido. "There is an urgent need to get this shelter open to give people currently unhoused a place to live where it's easier to get them the services and resources they need."
Partner organizations adopting the facility who joined the work party include Project Share, Northwest Hospitality, the League of Women Voters Housing Committee and the Port Orchard Homeless Action Team. Many neighbors of the property and residents of Port Orchard also helped out.
"The County purchased this property to provide a temporary housing facility for men, women and children who have no home," noted Doug Washburn, director of Kitsap County Department of Human Services. "Thanks to Northwest Hospitality and Project Share for embracing the shelter project and initiating this facility adoption program. They gathered neighbors and friends to revitalize the property and its parklike atmosphere. This adoption program will continue and expand into the adjacent neighborhoods. The facility will be a beautiful place to live."
Volunteers not only improved neglected landscaped areas but also security and fire prevention by clearing out overgrown brush, invasive weeds and downed branches, and hauling away other debris from the parking areas and along fences. County staff from Human Services, Public Works, Noxious Weed Control, Risk Management, Parks and Facilities are also assisting in the readiness effort.
Future volunteer work parties will take place at the site and other individuals and organizations are invited to participate. Contact jrkarlsen@co.kitsap.wa.us.
To learn more about the temporary emergency shelter and find housing resources, go to kcowa.us/skhousing.