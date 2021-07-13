Two years after its creation, the City of Olympia’s Crisis Response Unit (CRU) has developed into a crucial alternative option for crisis assistance.
Modeled after the CAHOOTS Program from Eugene, Oregon, Olympia’s CRU sends civilian responders, instead of police officers, to respond to individuals facing mental-health and substance-abuse crises. Starting with six responders in April 2019, the unit has built relationships with the people it assists and been embraced by the Olympia Police Department (OPD) because of its effectiveness in addressing crisis situations.
According to Anne Larsen, the OPD outreach services coordinator who has been instrumental in translating elements of the CAHOOTS Program into strategies that will effectively address Olympia’s particular crisis-response issues, CRU has placed great emphasis in its first two years on becoming a resource people feel comfortable reaching to for help.
“We’re seeing the results with those we assist and with the police officers as well,” Larsen says. “By meeting each person’s specific needs, we build their confidence in us, which allows us to be more effective in helping them. Police officers have seen how the effectiveness of this alternative approach takes a lot of pressure off them, so they are eager to have us respond to these crises.”
CRU has become a nearly constant source of support, operating seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8:40 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Once at the site of a crisis, unit members can provide a variety of services, including counseling for grief, loss, a housing crisis, and substance abuse; harm reduction; transportation to services; and referrals and connections to resources. CRU never restrains individuals against their will or takes them into custody.
“Being an alternative first response is something we take very seriously,” Larsen explains. “That is why building trust is so important to us, and it is also why we are out there every day regardless of the conditions.”
In June, for example, CRU made 262 contacts with individuals in crisis, spending a total of 206.9 hours assisting them with issues like substance abuse, medical concerns, clothing needs, transportation to the hospital and telephone access. Some of the contacts were made by request of the individuals or their families while others were referred to CRU by OPD or 911 dispatchers.
After starting CRU as a contract-based program, Olympia made the unit’s responders City employees in March 2021. Five of the initial six responders remain with the unit; and in May, Teal Russell joined the team after previously serving as the City’s homeless response coordinator. As CRU responders build on their experience and the relationships they have cultivated and the unit becomes increasingly important to the City’s approach to crisis response, CRU’s ability to provide assistance and services will continue to grow, enhancing the safety and health of the community.