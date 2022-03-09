On Thursday night, the Moses Lake school board announced that either Monty Sabin or Jeffrey Hardesty will assume the role as the district’s top administrator.
Sabin is the assistant superintendent of operations at North Thurston Public Schools in Lacey; a position he’s held since 2015. Prior to that, he was the Superintendent of the Kittitas School District. He also worked as an administrator in the Issaquah School District and began his career as a teacher in Mansfield in Douglas County. Sabin has 25 years of teaching experience.
Hardesty is the Oroville School District’s Superintendent, a role he’s had since 2016.
Announcement of whether Sabin will become Moses Lake School District's leader is expected sometime in early spring.