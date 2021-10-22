Last week, an owl got entangled in a school soccer net, this week, a cow crossed paths with a school bus. Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies say a cow was at the wrong place at the wrong time when it was hit by a school bus on in east Thurston County on Wednesday.
At around 7 a.m., the school bus was traveling along Shincke Road NE when it weaved around one cow only hit another. The cow was knocked into a drainage ditch, but appeared to survive.
The cow was pregnant and was lifted out of the drainage ditch with a front loader.
The farm animals reportedly became loose after escaping a nearby farm.
The bus driver wasn’t hurt and the bus itself only sustained minor damage.