OLYMPIA, Wash. – Local premier, adult soccer club are hosting tryouts for the Northwest Division of the USL League Two at Black Hills High School Saturday and Sunday (March 19th and 20th) from 4-7PM. Oly Town Artesian media and sponsors are cordially invited to watch and connect with players and coaches afterwards. This event is closed to the general public.
The club announced in January 2022 with the help of local soccer legend Kasey Keller that Oly Town FC signed with the USL Franchise creating a “Path to Pro” for local athletes. The Artesians open league play against the U23 Portland Timbers May 21st at Black Hills High School. Newly signed skipper Jason Smith along with Assistant Coach Nate Boatright and Goalkeeper Coach JJ Olson will be spearheading the inaugural USL season for the Artesians.
“This national soccer market franchise with USL will bring so many people to Thurston County to watch high level soccer and provide opportunities for athletes in the region that they’ve never had access to south of Seattle” said Ryan Perkins who bought Artesians in October 2021.
“Our goal is to provide a competitive environment for the players to continue to grow and showcase their talents. We are looking forward to this season and are excited to help grow professional level soccer in Thurston County" said Head Coach Jason Smith.
Oly Town was founded in 2014 by Brandon Sparks as a men’s indoor soccer team playing in the inaugural season of the Western Indoor Soccer League. They added men’s outdoor soccer in 2017 when they joined the Evergreen Premier League and have played four seasons in the EPLWA. The club also operates indoor and outdoor teams playing in the Northwest Premier League. Following the clubs purchase by Perkins in 2021 an ownership group with local soccer coaches Matt Herrera and Jason Smith was formed.
“Athletes had to travel to Seattle 3-4 times a week to train with an elite semi-pro or pro team to continue to find paths to make a career of soccer or compete at a higher level. That opportunity is here now in Thurston County” said Matthew Herrera who oversees the soccer side of the ownership group.
Follow the Oly Town Artesians as they continue their indoor schedule and move outdoors later this spring by visiting Oly Town's Website, following them on Twitter and liking them on Facebook.