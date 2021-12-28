A winter storm has impacted the area and there is compact snow and ice on the streets. Extremely cold temperatures are expected this week. You should plan for compact snow and ice to remain for the next few days.
If you can, stay off the roads. If you need to travel, slow down and allow more stopping distance. You may also consider taking the bus. Check intercitytransit.com for snow routes.
Please clear sidewalks as soon as you can safely do so. It is the property owner’s responsibility to clear snow from the sidewalks adjacent to their property.
WINTER WEATHER RESPONSE
The City of Olympia is taking the following actions:
- We applied anti-icing agent to designated locations, including hills and bridges, to help keep snow and ice from accumulating or bonding to the pavement.
- All crew members have reported to work, and we have moved to 24-hour plow operations.
- We are plowing routes based on level of priority. Our first priority is to keep lifeline roads open for fire, police and transit. Check the live plow map here.
- Sand is being applied to designated areas to help improve traction.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
- Temporary closures of hills due to hazardous conditions such as snow and ice.
- Primary and secondary roads will only receive treatment once all higher priority roads are cleared. If snow begins to re-accumulate at any time, plows will return to lifeline roads.
- Some smaller, neighborhood streets will not be plowed.
Visit olympiawa.gov/snow to view the live plow map and our snow response plan.