OLYMPIA - A University of Washington meteorologist says a two-day period last week was the coldest snap ever recorded in the Pacific Northwest.
Cliff Mass is an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington in Seattle. In his blog, Cliff documented the two-day mean temperature for April 12 and April 13, 2022, as the coldest on record for Olympia.
Mass clocked the temp for the two-day stretch at 36 degrees Fahrenheit, the coldest ever for the area. Mass says the thermometer readings experienced in Washington state and elsewhere in the Northwest last week are “late December” temperatures.
“This cold spell is associated with an unusually deep trough of low pressure over our region. There is the result of natural variability--there is no reason to expect global warming/ climate change has anything to do with it,” Mass wrote in his blog.
Mass says it's warmer in eastern Siberia than it is here.