On November 1, 2021, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is starting a natural gas project in the following neighborhoods: Lilly Road NE, Woodard Green Court NE, Cherry Blossom Drive NE, Windwood Place NE, Landau Avenue NE and Standhope St NE. It is expected to last for approximately ten weeks. Portions of these roads will be reduced down to one lane and some curbside parking will be impacted in the work area.
There will likely be noise from trucks and heavy machinery during the working hours Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. "No Park" signs will be placed in the areas prior to work beginning and PSE will do their best to minimize parking impacts.
Signs and traffic control flaggers will guide vehicles and pedestrians safely through the work zone.
As part of this work, some customers may have the gas service lines to their home replaced, requiring a short interruption of natural gas service.