OLYMPIA - Who would have thought that we could get a vaccine with our beer? It’s a reality if you’re unvaccinated and plan to attend Olympia’s Brew Fest this weekend.
Held at Olympia’s Port Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. the drinking event is offering on-site vaccinations. Non-vaccinated attendees will have the option to get a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for a full cash refund of their general admission ticket price of up to $35. The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Thurston County Public Health, will have a vaccination site open to the public at the festival.
Olympia Brew Fest will feature over 20 Northwest breweries and a variety of 40 different beers.
Tickets are available at www.olybrewfest.com.