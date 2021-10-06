In partnership with local indigenous community members, the City of Olympia invites the community to a virtual Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on October 11, 2021 from noon to 2:00 PM. This FREE, family friendly event will be held virtually via Zoom at the link below (pre-registration is not required).
Join us in honoring First Peoples and sharing stories and history. The agenda will include speakers on the history of Indigenous Peoples' Day in Olympia and a keynote by Nancy Shippentower, member of the Puyallup Tribal Nation.
Join the celebration at: bit.ly/indigenous-peoples-day-oly-2021
The event will be recorded and posted on the City’s YouTube channel.