The Olympia Farmers Market is pleased to announce the Market will return to its “High Season” Thursday - Sunday schedule beginning on Friday, April 1. The Market will operate from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Senior Day will once again be offered on Thursdays, with special discounts for those 55 and better.
Though the Olympia Farmers Market has been open on Saturdays through the winter months, April marks the beginning of the growing season with even more vendors offering vegetables, Washington grown fruit, artisan food, handmade crafts and restaurant vendors.
The Market remains open every Saturday in March from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.