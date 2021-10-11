Before becoming Olympia’s fire chief in 2019, Mark John served in fire departments in places like California and Spokane, giving him a sneak peek at what the effects of climate change might mean for fighting future fires west of the Cascade Mountains. That’s why John is working to prepare the Olympia Fire Department (OFD) for those effects now.
“Over the last 10 to 15 years, it’s been really noticeable, and most of the industry will say the same thing. Wildfires are burning in new places. We’re seeing more of those fires, and they’re burning at greater intensity,” John explains, adding that by September, the Northwest already had one million more acres burned this year than all of last year. To track wildfires across the country, click here.
With the wildfire trends and his previous experience in mind, John began exploring options to prepare the OFD to fight wildfires both inside and outside of Olympia. Under his guidance, the department purchased the City’s first Type 5 wildland engine and applied for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Smaller and lighter than typical Type 1 engines and equipped with four-wheel drive, wildland engines can go off road. This gives the OFD the ability to respond to fires in undeveloped parts of the city and to assist other jurisdictions with wildfires.
“It didn’t sit well with me that we would be expecting assistance with some of these fires but couldn’t return the favor,” John said. “Last year, we had a DNR (Washington State Department of Natural Resources) helicopter dropping water on a brush fire in Olympia.”
The AFG from FEMA let the department take the next step in its wildfire preparation. It provided funding to train firefighters and qualify them to respond to wildfires. Additionally, the grant supplied money for the department to purchase the clothing, packs and safety shelters needed in fighting those fires.
“The shelters are critical to this kind of work,” said John. “And because wildfires require firefighters to move more, the equipment necessary to fight them is different. We need light equipment that allows us to be agile.”
Armed with its new equipment and capabilities, the OFD has partnered with DNR and joined the roster of departments available for deployment around the state. Underscoring the importance of this availability, John notes how Washington does not have as many of the firefighting resources that states like California have. He is also looking to expand Olympia’s capacity to respond to wildfires. For instance, he would like to purchase another wildland engine to keep in reserve within Olympia if the other responds to a fire in another jurisdiction.
“After having seen other departments’ wildfire resources and capabilities, I would like to see us build on what we have,” John said.
The increasing impacts of climate change represent another big reason John is looking to the future. As the area stays drier longer, the grass, bushes and trees fueling wildfires become flammable earlier in the year and burn faster when they do catch fire. Before humans began fire-suppression measures, that fuel burned more regularly, preventing it from building up like it does now. As a result of fire suppression though, once a fire starts, it can quickly and dramatically expand.
John’s foresight, earned from fighting fires in places already dealing with drier climates, positions the City favorably as it prepares for a new climate future. In his assessment, “The ability to respond to wildfires is a great addition to our services. It provides an added measure of safety and preparedness to have this training and equipment.”