OLYMPIA - Nearly a dozen small business owners are piecing together what’s left of their livelihoods after a massive fire wiped out a large area in east Olympia this week.
Golden Hour Tattoo and Revival Motors & Coffee were among the 11 businesses that perished in the fire, according to a GoFundMe created to help those affected by the fire. Started by Giselle Garcia, the GoFundMe started to help the two businesses states that the funds raised to help Tori McDougall owner of Golden Hour Tattoo and an employee at Revival Motors and Coffee will go to pay for following:
- lost equipment, which needs to be replaced ASAP if Tori is going to keep her current clients, including tattoo machine, printer, computer
- lost wages while equipment/space is being found
- deposit for a new space
- supplies, including ink, alcohol, soap, etc.
- furniture, including tattoo table, chairs, etc.
As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised just over $5,000.
The investigation into what caused the fire continues.