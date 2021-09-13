Temporary Intersection Closure at 4th Avenue and Franklin Street starting Monday
As soon as September 13, the intersection at 4th Avenue and Franklin Street will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for up to 10 weeks. Full intersection closures allow crews to safely complete work in the street and help mitigate longer term traffic and parking impacts. Sidewalks and access to businesses will be maintained at all times.
During the closure, the following construction activities will occur:
- Demolition, roadway trenching, and backfilling
- Water main installations
- Electrical installations
- Irrigation work
- Water pressure testing
- Sidewalk concrete pouring
- Storm drainage work
- Roadway restoration
This closure is the second of three intersection closures as part of this project. The final closure will be the intersection at State Avenue and Franklin Street as soon as late fall.
Our Commitment to Being a Good Neighbor
Keeping you informed and minimizing impacts are our top priorities. During construction, we are committed to working closely with project neighbors and will:
- Be available for questions
- Provide advance notice about construction through email updates and other promotions
- Ensure project signage is clear and effective to encourage safety and caution near active work zones
- Maintain access to businesses
What to Expect During Construction
Typical construction hours are weekdays, between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., with occasional weekend and night work. We will communicate with businesses, residents, customers, and commuters who may be affected and provide advance notification and detour information as needed.
Potential impacts during construction include:
- Noise, vibration, dust, and debris
- Driveway closures
- Street and/or lane closures
- Water shutoffs during water main and trenching work; affected residents and businesses will be notified at least two days in advance by our Public Works Department
- Large machinery and truck activity
- Construction staging and parking impacts near the construction sites
- Crosswalk and sidewalk closures, and detours for people walking and biking