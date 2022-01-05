OLYMPIA - 39-year-old Ryan Moulder of Olympia is behind bars after authorities confirmed that he was to blame for an explosion that destroyed an ATM in Centralia last month. The explosion tore apart a First Security Bank ATM on Dec. 19 on Tower Avenue at around 6:40 am.
Moulder was found at his Olympia home on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and was arrested by Centralia Police.
The explosion was caused by an “unknown improvised explosive device” that two unidentified suspects used to gain entry into the ATM, KING-5 reported.
Following the explosion, the suspects emptied the contents of the ATM and fled the area, police said. They were seen driving a late 1990s to early 2000s light-colored four-door Honda Accord. One of the suspects is a white male, police say.
Evidence was spread across a roughly 10,000 square foot area, police say. Volunteers from the Centralia Amateur Radio Emergency Service helped police gather evidence at the crime scene, police said.
The second suspect in the heist is still at large.
Police suspect the safe they attempted to open in the ATM contained $39,000; some of that money burned. The cost to replace the ATM is $25,000.
Moulder has been charged with first-degree malicious mischief, unlawful possession of an explosive device and first-degree theft.