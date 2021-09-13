OLYMPIA - Olympia Police have apparently had enough of the political violence in the downtown as of late. Olympia Police released a public memo notifying citizens that this kind of behavior is “inexcusable and cannot be tolerated.”
The announcement comes after a clash between a group affiliated with Antifa and Proud Boys ended with someone getting shot. Police say most of the people who engaged in the conflict were not from the area. In addition to the shooting, Olympia Police Chief Aaron Jelcick says multiple people were assaulted. Police can confirm that someone with Antifa fired shots striking a member of the Proud Boys group in the leg at the Intercity Transit Station. Though, the shooter left the scene before they could be identified by police; police are tracking leads and once they are identified, they will arrest and charge them for the crime. Police say they will be releasing video footage of what transpired to the public in the coming days.
Olympia Police say they are aware that the Proud Boys are expected to return to Olympia on Sept. 18 and law enforcement is preparing to take action upon the group’s arrival.
Antifa is shorthand for anti-fascists, and as a group with no central leadership, is a general description for the far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations and other events. According to a January 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Justice, the Proud Boys are a "nationalist organization." They are self-described as a "pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists," the report said.