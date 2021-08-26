The City will be temporarily closing a section of the Karen Fraser Woodland Trail for repair. The section from Boulevard Road to Frederick Street will be fenced off and closed from August 30-September 3. Contractors will be onsite repairing and stabilizing the Indian Creek stream bank. The remainder of the trail will remain open.
Olympia: Repairs on Karen Fraser Woodland Trail
Jeff Slakey
