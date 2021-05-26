OLYMPIA - You’ll want to crank up the A/C next Tuesday if you live in Shelton, Olympia, or anywhere nearby.
Meteorological data provided by The Weather Channel shows a temperature of 86 degrees forecast for Tuesday, June 1 in the south sound. June 1 will be one of the hottest days of 2021, so far, for most of the south sound.
A temperature of 86 is forecast for both Olympia and Shelton that day.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Tacoma say that the hottest June 1 on record for the area was 94 F in 1970. On June 1, 2020, the temp for the Shelton/Olympia area only hit 70 F.
Weather analysts say it’s a sign of an early warm-up due to a slow-moving, high-pressure ridge moving through the area. The slow-moving air mass allows temperatures to rise.