The second round of vote counting happened Wednesday afternoon and the Shelton City Council race 7 between George W. Blush and Miguel Gutierrez has tightened considerably. Just one vote is separating the two men with Blush in the lead. The number of write-in votes is 16. In the Shelton City Council race 6, Joe Schmit expanded his lead over Tyler W. “Mad Dog” Elliott 1,037 to 390.
Fire District 6 property tax levy lid lift is still failing right now 398-384. Fire District 16 Permanent Regular Property Tax Levy is failing 466-388.
In the North Mason School District race 5, Arla Shephard Bull holds a lead over Michael Curtain 1,988 – 1,921.
The North Mason Levy now had more yes than no votes, a change from the first counting. Currently with combined totals between Mason and Kitsap: 2,277 yes – 2,269 no.
There are 43,937 registered voters in the county and there were 16,664 votes cast for just 37.93% turnout across the county.
More election results will be posted at the Mason County Auditors and the Washington Secretary of States office tomorrow at 4pm.