OLYMPIA – Oct. 5, 2022 – Washington State Parks will hold a public open house to hear from the community and answer questions about the Miller Peninsula State Park Property.
The open house is scheduled for Oct. 18, 2022 from 6-7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Blynn-Bay meeting space located inside the 7 Cedars Hotel in Sequim.
The in-person only open house will begin with a brief introduction and overview of the planning work to date, status of the project and anticipated next steps. This presentation will be followed by an informal and open opportunity for the public to speak with Washington State Parks Director Diana Dupuis and park staff who will be available at individual stations to answer questions.
Miller Peninsula is a 2,800-acre undeveloped park in the north Olympic Peninsula. It is located east of Sequim and north of Highway 101 in Clallam County. The property includes a trail system for hikers, mountain bikers and equestrians through a beautiful second-growth forest. It also includes three miles of saltwater shoreline on the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Discovery Bay.
To view planning efforts at Miller Peninsula State Park property to date, please visit the project website.