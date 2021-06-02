LELAND - According to an article published by KOMO News, the DUI driver in the crash that cut a state trooper’s vehicle in two was trying to set fire to vehicles a short time before his disastrous trip ended near Discovery Bay on Tuesday.
KOMO reports that 40-year-old David Johnson of Sequim is suspected of dousing vehicles in gasoline and set a van on fire before the crash, according to investigators.
Investigators add the driver who hit the trooper, stole the pickup truck from a market in Blyn, where he used a fuel nozzle to drench other cars with gasoline and threatened to set them on fire. A van at the market managed to catch fire, but market employees extinguished the flames.
Johnson will be booked after he is released from the hospital. Both he and the trooper he hit are recovering.