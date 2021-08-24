Thurston County, Wash. – WorkSource presents the in-person Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event, out-of-doors on Friday, August 27 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm.
The event features over 1,000 job opportunities - located in Thurston County - from Amazon, Fastenal Company, Harbor Wholesale, The Home Depot, LaborMax Staffing, Morgan Transfer, Snow Joe, Target and ULINE. As job search requirements return, now is the perfect time to attend hiring events and careers in warehousing and logistics provide great pay and benefits. Event organizers encourage attendees to bring several copies of their resumes and to dress for an interview.
The Warehousing and Logistics Hiring Event will take place at the WorkSource Thurston County located at 1570 Irving St. SW, Tumwater, WA 98512.
This event is completely free, and registration is not required. For more information, contact Micah Pong, Business Solutions Navigator at the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, mpong@thurstonchamber.com.