Washington State Troopers say an overweight trailer was the cause of a wreck on SR 3 in south Kitsap County near Kitsap Lake on Saturday.
Just before 1 p.m., Troopers say 62-year-old Sheila Jones of Belfair was towing a 28-foot travel trailer with her Chevy Tahoe when the RV began to fishtail.
The trailer rolled when she began to take a curve. The rolling momentum of the trailer rolled her SUV to roll onto its side was well.
Traffic in the area was blocked for nearly three hours.
Troopers say the overweight trailer and speeding caused the crash.
Jones was injured and was taken to St. Michael Hospital for treatment.