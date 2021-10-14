LACEY - Soccer net in Thurston County not only catches balls, but big birds of prey as well. That’s according to officials with the North Thurston County School District.
The district posted about the owly ordeal on its Facebook page on Thursday.
A barred owl became entangled in the net at River Ridge High School in Lacey this week.
The animal’s struggle prompted a response from the district’s maintenance crew who carefully cut the owl free.
The bird was held safely until Raindancer Wild Bird Rescue could come pick it up.
Raindancer Wild Bird Rescue says the animal was exhausted and had some superficial abrasions on its feet, but was otherwise ok. Rescuers say it's likely that the owl didn't see the netting as it flew into it. They expect to release the owl in the next day or two.