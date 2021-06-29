OLYMPIA - According to the state’s Labor and Industries Department, an Olympia business owner faces felony criminal charges alleging he stole workers’ compensation benefits after faking the severity of his injury.
54-year-old Byung Sung Kang owns a dry-cleaning business in the area. Kang was scheduled for arraignment in Thurston County Superior Court on Tuesday on one count of first-degree theft. The Lacey man is charged with stealing more than $21,000 in partial wage replacement payments from June 2018 through August 2019 from L&I.
L&I also paid out nearly $50,000 in medical bills, interpreter fees, vocational costs, and other benefits for Kang from June 2018 to March 2020. An L&I investigation filmed Kang lifting heavy loads of clothing and doing other physical tasks at his shop during the same period he claimed his workplace injury was so severe, that he spent his days resting at home.
“It’s unusual to bring fraud charges against business owners,” said Chris Bowe, assistant director of L&I’s Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards division. “That’s because most of the people receiving workers’ compensation benefits are workers. But we do investigate business owners if we receive reports of fraud.
“Please tell us if you know of anyone, whether it’s a worker or employer, who’s defrauding the workers’ comp insurance system.”
Tips can be reported to L&I's Fraud division (Lni.wa.gov/Fraud) or by calling 1-888-811-5974.