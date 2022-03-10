Patti Case, a long-time Mason County resident and advocate for natural resource jobs, announced today she will run for the Washington State House of Representatives, Position #2, seeking to fill the vacancy left by Rep. Drew MacEwen as he runs for the state senate.
"This community, and our state, are both at a crossroads. Families are concerned about rising costs, shrinking paychecks, increasing crime and the impacts these serious problems have on everyone in this district. I'm running to work for common sense solutions to these serious problems for hard working, everyday citizens and their families."
Patti Case is leaving Green Diamond Resource Company, where she has led public affairs work for over 25 years and fought for jobs and economic growth in her local community. Case continued, "lt's vital that we continue and build on the solid leadership we have had from our state delegation representing the 35th district. I know this community, I know the problems we face and, most importantly, I know how to get things done."
Case has been involved throughout her community and has led business, education and community organizations including the Shelton-Mason County Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Mason County, Skookum Rotary and OysterFest. She recently co-chaired the capital campaign to build the new Shelton YMCA.
Patti Case has also been endorsed by leaders across the district, including retired Shelton Police Chief and current Mason Health Commissioner Darrin Moody. "l have worked with Patti extensively," said Moody, "and I know she cares about priorities like public safety. She's demonstrated an ability to get things done to benefit our community, and I know she'll do that in the state legislature on behalf of all of us."
Patti Case was born in Washington, raised in Mason County, graduated from Shelton High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Washington. She lives in rural Mason County with her husband. They have two grown kids and three grandchildren. For more information visit https://www.patticaseforwahouse.com/