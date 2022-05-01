SHELTON - Washington State Troopers say a person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Railroad Avenue in Shelton on Saturday night.
Authorities say it happened in at 11:41 p.m.
According to at least one witness, the person had been walking in the middle of the roadway when they were hit. Troopers say the person in the middle of the road may have been intoxicated. The pedestrian had died at the scene.
We’ll have more information on the identities of those involved when they become available.