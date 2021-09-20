LACEY - Police in Lacey are trying to pin arson and theft on a woman who allegedly carted stolen merchandise out of a Burlington Coat Factory.
The theft occurred at 8:14 on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Police report a woman loaded a cart with store inventory, went to the car seat section where the she is suspected of lighting a car seat on fire. As staff rushed to the area where the fire was, she wheeled her stolen merchandise out of the emergency exit and a male in a dark-colored sedan picked her up and drove off.
Police believe the woman set fire to the car seat to distract staff in order to steal the items from the store without being noticed.
If you have any information, please call dispatch: (360) 704-2740