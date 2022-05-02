SHELTON - The driver involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in downtown Shelton on Saturday night ended up in handcuffs after it was confirmed that they too were also intoxicated.
On Monday, Shelton Police released a statement about the driver who hit the pedestrian after dark at around 11:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Railroad Avenue.
Police say the pedestrian was walking in the middle of the road when they were struck. State Troopers say the pedestrian’s body tested positive for alcohol intoxication and the driver yielded sobriety test results that indicated they were under the influence of drugs.
The driver was arrested for DUI and vehicular homicide.
The identities of those involved have not been released.