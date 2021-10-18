OLYMPIA - Officers are responding to a bomb threat in the area of Union Ave/Quincy St. in Olympia.
Area businesses have been evacuated and several roads have been closed. Police are asking citizens to avoid the area.
An employee at the state's office of the courts reportedly received the threat via email. Police appear to be concentrating on the 1200 block of Quincy St.
Police will provide an update after they conclude their investigation. Authorities say these events usually take several hours to clear.