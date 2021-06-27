SHELTON - Shelton Police have released the name of the victim of what is believed to be a homicide on Turner Avenue last Thursday.
Shelton Police say 22-year-old John Lindon Farmer died from some form of trauma to his body.
There have been unofficial reports that alleged Farmer was the victim of a shooting, but that has not yet been confirmed by police.
In person of interest that police believe had something to do with Farmer’s death is 24-year-old Kyle Alexander Baker. Baker has a history with law enforcement. According to court records, Baker was convicted of second degree robbery; an offense he committed in the city of Lakewood in Pierce County in January 2021.
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Baker and are urging anyone who thinks they saw him contact police immediately by calling 360-426-4441.