OLYMPIA - Olympia Federal Savings bank has been the victim of two heists with both suspects still at large.
On Friday, the financial institution, which is situated at 2420 Harrison Avenue in Olympia, was robbed on July 22 and July 30. Both times, suspects passed a note to tellers informing them that they were armed before fleeing out the doors. It’s unclear whether the suspects stole money, but police are on the hunt for the pair.
On July 22, Olympia Police say a white male that was described to be in his 20’s, was wearing a black bandana, black shirt, dark workout pants, and black shoes. Police believe that same suspect tried to cash a fraudulent check on July 6 at the same bank.
Details are limited about the July 30th heist, but that suspect was described as black male.