OLYMPIA - An Olympia man is behind bars for his alleged shooting of a person during a clash between political groups, Antifa and Proud Boys, on Sept. 4, 2021.
The shooting occurred as those affiliated with Antifa were running away from a gang of aggressive counter-protesters. The victim was reportedly shot once in the leg.
The alleged shooter, a 36-year-old Olympia man, has been booked into the Thurston County Jail for 1st degree assault.
This investigation, as well as investigations into other disturbances that happened that day, is on-going. Anyone with information about this shooting or other assaults that happened that day, please contact the Olympia Police Department at 360.753.8300.