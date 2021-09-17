Shelton, WA – September 16, 2021 – The Port of Shelton today announced it has received a $50,000 grant from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB). This funding is in the form of a planning grant that will be used to help define the needs and development potential for current and future tenants at Sanderson Field.
The scope will include development of preliminary engineering and cost estimates for infrastructure to serve the building including roads, utilities, and other amenities as identified. An economic/market feasibility of potential industrial users to include identification of those industries. Preparation of several build-out scenarios (maps, drawings and sketches) utilizing various lot and building sizes. Traffic impact, water and wastewater analysis and marketing/communication plan for outreach.
“We are extremely excited and thankful to the CERB Board for providing this funding opportunity,” stated Executive Director Smith. “Our hope is to spur the future economy through millions of dollars of private investment and excess jobs for the area to enhance our already existing businesses and utilities on the property.”