Shelton, WA – November 2021 – The Port of Shelton is pleased to announce that they have just received a clean audit opinion from the Washington State Auditor’s Office. The audit focused on the 2019 and 2020 Financial Statements and Accountability. This audit also included a Federal Single Audit focusing on the $3.6 Million airport paving project. The audit examined the following areas:
• Accounts Payable – general disbursements and credit cards
• Tenant Leases – compliance with contract terms
• Selected IT security policies, procedures, practices and controls protecting financial systems, IT
systems and data – patch management
• Financial condition and fiscal sustainability; and
• Controls and Schedules for Expenditures of Federal Awards and Notes to those schedules.
There were no findings or management issues noted. A finding is a deficiency, material weakness, or misstatement discovered during an audit, which the auditor is required to report. “It is our duty to the community to be financially responsible and transparent in all Port operations. This positive, clean report is the result of the integrity, commitment and experience of our staff and outside auditor,” states Wendy Smith, Executive Director. “In addition to the day-to-day operations, the support from our commission enables us to constantly be at our best and continue to receive clean audits each
year.” Smith added.
The Washington State Auditor’s Office independently serves the citizens of Washington by promoting accountability, fiscal integrity, and openness in state and local government. Working with these governments and with citizens, the office strives to ensure the efficient and effective use of public resources.
View the reports via the links below: https://portal.sao.wa.gov/ReportSearch/Home/ViewReportFile?isFinding=false&arn=1029417 https://portal.sao.wa.gov/ReportSearch/Home/ViewReportFile?isFinding=false&arn=1029418
ABOUT THE PORT The Port brings jobs and recreational opportunities through an airport industrial park, a general aviation airport with 90 hangars, and a heavy industrial park at Johns Prairie. The Port boasts a 95+ percent occupancy rate of more than 35 businesses with over 950 employees. More information can be found at www.portofshelton.com